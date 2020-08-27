Join or Sign In

i know percent for iOS

By Dmitry Mashkin Free

By Dmitry Mashkin

i know percent is a modern and elegant application for calculating percentage that works in real time. Easy minimalistic interface allows you to perform tasks quickly. We also included help screens, where you can learn about the application of percentage in real life.

Easy way to solve four types of percents:

1. Percentage increase / decrease from X to Y

2. What is the X% of Y

3. Add the X% to Y

4. Subtract X% from Y

Every day, percentage is present in our lives.

Just calculate them faster with the app - i know percent.

What's new in version 2.1.2

Release August 27, 2020
Date Added August 27, 2020
Version 2.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

