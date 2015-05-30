X

i-boardpro for iOS

i-boardpro is a multiple Instagram account management app, it helps you to login to multiple Instagram accounts from your iOS device and do various Instagram activities like follow, unfollow,comment,like, scheduling posts etc.Features:-------------------------------------------------------------# Multi accounts manager: You can manage your multiple Instagram accounts and easily switch between accounts without logging in again and again.# Fans: Check list of users who follows you but you are not following them. Yes it is not same algorithm which Instagram shows followed-by list. # Non Followers: You can check who are all not following you on Instagram.# Mutual: Find out who all follows you as well as you are following them. # Feeds view: You can check your all updates in this section, long press to save images in external source. # Follows: You can see list of user whom you are following. # Followed By: Tired of tracking followers from different accounts, one tap to switch between account and check the list of recent followers in all your Instagram accounts.# Photo Que: upload photo, set time and date, sit back and relax , iboard will remind you to upload it on Instagram on one tap.# Copy Followers/Followed-by: Search any user by typing username and get all his/her followers and followed-by list, then copy to your list by just typing on follow button. # PhotoBucket: See your own media files which you imported to Instagram account.

++ New feature , Search based on hash tags and do like and dislike. And see comments.

