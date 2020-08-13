FREE CELL

Main characteristics:

- Play classic and random deals

- Easy and difficult games

- It includes help and play explanation

- Settings: Cards size, sound, scoreboards, table color, scores color, cards movements (only one click, doble click,...),...

- Scores: Matches, times, more and fewer movements,...

- Save and load game

- Unlimited undo

- Landscape and vertical orientation (two different arrangements are posible, so the cards will be bigger)

Play:

- The aim of the game is to build up a stack of cards starting with ace and ending with King, all of the same suit.

- After shuffling, eight piles of cards are laid and all cards are visible. Partial or complete piles can be moved if they are built down by alternate colors

The rules settings allow changing some of this rules:

- Number of deals

- Avoid unsolvable games

- Movements count

- Allow undo

Other Melele games: Klondike, Pyramid, Tri Peaks, Gin Rummy, Hearts, Sevens, Oh Hell, Crazy Eights, Spades,...