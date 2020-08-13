Join or Sign In

i.Free Cell for iOS

By Manuel Lopez Lopez Free

Developer's Description

By Manuel Lopez Lopez

FREE CELL

Main characteristics:

- Play classic and random deals

- Easy and difficult games

- It includes help and play explanation

- Settings: Cards size, sound, scoreboards, table color, scores color, cards movements (only one click, doble click,...),...

- Scores: Matches, times, more and fewer movements,...

- Save and load game

- Unlimited undo

- Landscape and vertical orientation (two different arrangements are posible, so the cards will be bigger)

Play:

- The aim of the game is to build up a stack of cards starting with ace and ending with King, all of the same suit.

- After shuffling, eight piles of cards are laid and all cards are visible. Partial or complete piles can be moved if they are built down by alternate colors

The rules settings allow changing some of this rules:

- Number of deals

- Avoid unsolvable games

- Movements count

- Allow undo

Other Melele games: Klondike, Pyramid, Tri Peaks, Gin Rummy, Hearts, Sevens, Oh Hell, Crazy Eights, Spades,...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.11

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

