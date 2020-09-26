Join or Sign In

i.Detroit for iOS

By Marcus Lyon Free

Developer's Description

By Marcus Lyon

This innovative app unlocks the portraits of Marcus Lyons

I.Detroit project. Simply hold your phone in front of any of the

100 portraits at the exhibition and start listening.

I.Detroit is a research-based exploration of 100 individuals

from the City of Detroit. The three-year project was built on

the foundation of a six-month nomination process, where a

diverse group of Detroiters nominated people from their own

communities who represent the very best of service to society

and are making significant contributions to Detroit, the region

and beyond.

The project maps these remarkable individuals though

photographic portraits, app-based image-activated oral histories

and ancestral DNA to create a deeper understanding of the city.

Human Atlas projects endeavor to hold a mirror up to society

and encourage audiences to question their own roles and

responsibilities to their communities, cities and fellow human

beings. The work is available as a book, a museum exhibition and

in digital formats.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

