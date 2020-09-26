Sign in to add and modify your software
This innovative app unlocks the portraits of Marcus Lyons
I.Detroit project. Simply hold your phone in front of any of the
100 portraits at the exhibition and start listening.
I.Detroit is a research-based exploration of 100 individuals
from the City of Detroit. The three-year project was built on
the foundation of a six-month nomination process, where a
diverse group of Detroiters nominated people from their own
communities who represent the very best of service to society
and are making significant contributions to Detroit, the region
and beyond.
The project maps these remarkable individuals though
photographic portraits, app-based image-activated oral histories
and ancestral DNA to create a deeper understanding of the city.
Human Atlas projects endeavor to hold a mirror up to society
and encourage audiences to question their own roles and
responsibilities to their communities, cities and fellow human
beings. The work is available as a book, a museum exhibition and
in digital formats.