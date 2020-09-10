Is your phone so clogged you barely can find anything?

hunText to the rescue! hunText gives you a powerful full text search engine that also comes with advanced file management options.

hunText is a customizable file manager and most powerful file finder with full text search enabled, with which you can manage your device and cloud content and instantly find files with full text search on all the files at one place. You can customize your search on specific folders and easily manage your content with all type of file management operations.

Here are the features hunText offers for your everyday file management needs.

Search Engine/File Finder. Search thoroughly through your mobile, external SD card and cloud content. Find files instantly with customizable fast indexing by selecting the folders and get the intended search results faster. Instantly get a count of matches in each folder for the word searched. Instantly notice a number of green boxes overlaid matching your query, when word typed in "search" box. Automatically updates the indexes, when any file operations happen like add, delete, update. Easily flip pages with the searched word highlighted.

Customizable file manager. With hunText you get a powerful file manager at your fingertips. Do all sorts of file operations (delete/move/sort/file share/upload/compress...) while also keeping your home screen tidy and clean of unnecessary files/folders.

File explorer. Huntext is a great file explorer for your android device, SD card and cloud content.Offers a great way to navigate through the hierarchy from the finder path bar. Navigate easily through folders using navigation drawer. Decide which folders are important for your daily needs and explore the device folders and files, the same way you do it on a PC. Helps to keep your device tidy and organized using explorer.

File Transfer. Offers easy wireless file transfer between mobile device and PC through FTP.

File Storage analyzer. Shows the amount of disk space usage per category. Displays in pie chart with slices for each category. Each category takes you to list of the files sorted by size for easy cleanup.

Material design UI. hunText features a brilliant material design UI that focuses on usability. You'll learn using it as fast as you install it.

hunText PRO Features. Provides better integration with cloud storage like Googledrive, Onedrive and Dropbox for search and file management.Flip pages while highlighting the searched word for easy find-ability.Compress/Zip files and folders.Get rid of ads. One time purchase for all your devices

hunText comes handy, when it comes to all of your file management and file explorer needs. It is a great and unique tool to find files in an instant ( Find the needle in the haystack in an instant!) which combines file manager, file explorer, storage analyzer, file transfer capabilities.

