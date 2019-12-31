It is a legendary institution.

An opportunity to witness the Southern University Marching Band is an opportunity to witness music in motion. This band has raised the bar and set precedents for other collegiate marching bands and ensembles. Often imitated, but never duplicated, the band prides itself in the unique ability to execute precision drills better than any other marching ensemble in the country.

Globally known as The Human Jukebox, the band is able to perform any musical arrangement, give it newfound emotion and radiate that old Southern spirit to the masses. The Jaguar Rock, high steps and meticulous formations are only a few of the skills that contribute to the Human Jukeboxs flash. The 230-member ensemble has captivated audiences worldwide and redefined the term college-style band. Its nine-member dance troupe, the Dancing Dolls, complements as artistic and aesthetic icing on the cake.