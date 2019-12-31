X

humanjukebox for iOS

By Chance Lewis Free

Developer's Description

By Chance Lewis

It is a legendary institution.

An opportunity to witness the Southern University Marching Band is an opportunity to witness music in motion. This band has raised the bar and set precedents for other collegiate marching bands and ensembles. Often imitated, but never duplicated, the band prides itself in the unique ability to execute precision drills better than any other marching ensemble in the country.

Globally known as The Human Jukebox, the band is able to perform any musical arrangement, give it newfound emotion and radiate that old Southern spirit to the masses. The Jaguar Rock, high steps and meticulous formations are only a few of the skills that contribute to the Human Jukeboxs flash. The 230-member ensemble has captivated audiences worldwide and redefined the term college-style band. Its nine-member dance troupe, the Dancing Dolls, complements as artistic and aesthetic icing on the cake.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping