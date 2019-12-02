There's no need for babies or very young children to egg decorating miss out on Easter fun. There are lots coloring easter eggs of Easter gifts that can replace easter egg designs chocolate eggs. Easter themed decorated easter eggs clothing is always very popular, easter egg dye while Easter helium balloons will keep them amused for hours - not to mention entertaining easter egg decorating their older brothers and sisters.

First of all, you have the option of what type of kit you buy. Keep in mind that not all kits render your eggs edible after you dye them, so you may want to check that before you finally buy the dye. If it doesn't say whether or not the dye is edible, check it out online. If you absolutely without a doubt must have painted eggs eggs that are edible, then try plant dyes just in case.

One of Faberge's first eggs was a fantastic design with making easter eggs an outer shell made out of enamel - needless to say it would be priceless today. When the outer egg was opened, it revealed a smaller golden egg. The smaller egg when opened, revealed a chicken and the Imperial crown in replica. Does this sound familiar? It is just what we do today when we put goodies inside our Easter eggs.

I think back on some of those boiled eggs that endured easter egg decorating ideas all that handling and hiding, how anyone could eat an egg after all that, so egg decorations cracked and dented and going unrefrigerated for any length of time. Times have changed and while many still dye the real hard boiled eggs, craft supplies have brought us new toys to play with in the way of wooden or papier-mache craft eggs.

Then it came time to color our eggs. In our house, easy is better so finding the colored plastic cups with the little tablets in them was perfect. All I had to do was mix the stuff and we were on our way, these cups also made clean up so simple. We had 18 eggs to color and the kids had a blast. The certainly enjoyed dipping the eggs in different colors and watching what happened after you mixed different colors. Letting them dry was the hardest part for them, they wanted to keep going!