how to make cattle feed for Android

By akiraapp Free

By akiraapp

Can create their own cattle feed will expect all cattle breeders. because we can make our own feed certainly a lot to save for short and long term, in addition to the cows we also will be more assured of his health because we understand the ingredients used. we provide a way - how to make fermented cow feed.

Hopefully this app can help you become successful and beneficial for your children thank you.

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
