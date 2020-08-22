Join or Sign In

how to grow red peppers for Android

By Limalustini Free

Developer's Description

By Limalustini

"Red chilli cultivation is quite promising. Usually the same way chili cultivation almost every kind. Red chili itself is very suitable to be cultivated in the tropics, especially in the lowlands. As for the plateau, red pepper can still grow but not as much production in the lowlands.

This application shows how the correct planting red peppers and chillies can increase yield. Many of the tips contained in this application. Immediately download this application.

Keep in mind that red peppers have optimal temperature ranges from 24-28 degrees Celsius. If the temperature is below 15 to be too cold or vice versa over 32 degrees may interfere with the growth of chili. Thank you"

What's new in version 2.0

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

