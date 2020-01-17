X

hotrushradio for iOS

By Tanya Brown Free

Developer's Description

By Tanya Brown

We play hip hop and R&B music. We are a talk radio we do artist interview you can listen and win prizes. Hotrushradio covers crazy news storys from around the world.

Hotrushradio plays new music and old school music if yours looking for new music to search for on hotrushradio is home for new hot hip-hop and R&B music and great prizes and tickets to the event.

Tune in and listen to live radio host if you want to stay on top of the news worldwide hotrushradio covers news from around the globe.

Premium Subscription -

The app allows 1 minute of free listening a day.

For More Listening Time, We Offer 3 Types of Premium Subscription -

Premium Weekly, Premium Monthly & Premium Yearly.

Our Premium Plan makes your listening to all our 14 music channels to be unlimited and improve the quality of the steaming.

Terms Of Use: https://www.listen2myapp.com/termOfService.php

Privacy Policy: https://www.listen2myapp.com/policy.php

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.0

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping