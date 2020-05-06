Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The floor is hot in 3..2..1... Jump! Reach the finish line first and unlock new tracks by winning each championship.
hotFloor.io is a fun .IO race game where you must find a safe place to jump when the floor gets hot as lava, and get ahead of your opponents.
HOW TO PLAY:
HOLD and move left and right to steer,
and RELEASE to jump on objects when the
floor gets hot!