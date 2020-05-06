X

hotFloor.io for Android

By WildBeep Free

The floor is hot in 3..2..1... Jump! Reach the finish line first and unlock new tracks by winning each championship.

hotFloor.io is a fun .IO race game where you must find a safe place to jump when the floor gets hot as lava, and get ahead of your opponents.

HOW TO PLAY:

HOLD and move left and right to steer,

and RELEASE to jump on objects when the

floor gets hot!

What's new in version 1.7

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
