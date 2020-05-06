The floor is hot in 3..2..1... Jump! Reach the finish line first and unlock new tracks by winning each championship.

hotFloor.io is a fun .IO race game where you must find a safe place to jump when the floor gets hot as lava, and get ahead of your opponents.

HOW TO PLAY:

HOLD and move left and right to steer,

and RELEASE to jump on objects when the

floor gets hot!