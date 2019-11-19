Looking for treatment of hormonal acne treatment? What does it mean to have hormonal acne?

Hormonal acne is exactly what it sounds like acne tied to fluctuations in your hormones.

Although its typically associated with hormone fluctuations during puberty, hormonal acne can affect adults of any age. Its especially common in women. A number of factors may contribute to this, including menstruation and menopause.

Its estimated that 50 percent of women ages 20 to 29 have acne. It affects about 25 percent of women ages 40 to 49.

Expert opinions are mixed when it comes to hormonal acne. If youre suffering from hormonal acne these simple tips will help you treat and prevent them in the future! Enjoy