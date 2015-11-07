X

hookk for iOS

By Hookk, LLC Free

This app brings together the missing pieces from todays social networks. It gives you the ability to defy boredom and start connecting with those around you. Have you ever wanted to start or find a pickup game of any sport? A local party? Absolutely anything other than sitting at home? Just cast a hookk and let people discover you. This application allows you to connect with your communities or even the places you visit and have fun while doing it. No one using the app in your area? Invite your friends and receive permanent in-app boosts. Spark fun within your own communities by creating quick 100 character activities. Use text search to filter the results to your preferences. swipe left to ignore and swipe right to join. Instantly chat after accepting and make your day an adventure.

What's new in version 1.4

- Minor UI changes- Sign up page bug fixed.

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added November 7, 2015
Version 1.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini4g, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
