X

home planner legend for Android

By Five Red Gifts Free

Developer's Description

By Five Red Gifts

If you're thinking of owning a big house that's modern, beautiful and impressive, filled with different elements, you'd better think again.

Most people dream about big luxury homes, often over-designed with styles, color combinations, detail choices, furniture, and more. However, most people can only afford to buy one home for the rest of their lives so they will usually do their best to get everything they desire, without realizing that they create undesired chaos and outcomes.

Touching storyline: Follow along with the adventure while designing your dream homes! You also can visit different cities and festivals with in-game characters!

Fun and unique characters! Your best friend, your sweet landlord and many more surprises! They will help you decorate along the way!

Place loads of awesome 3D furniture in the room! You will be in charge of decorating and designing your own room!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release October 31, 2019
Date Added October 31, 2019
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Free
Discover a new way to design your home.
Android
Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Free
Find a rental apartment or house for rent.
Android
Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

Free
Find the perfect home. Let your fingers do the searching with Area Highlighter.
Android
Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Free
I3MS Vehicle Report is an Android app to show reports of vehicles (eg. Dumpers & HYVA)...
Android
I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping