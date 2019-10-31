If you're thinking of owning a big house that's modern, beautiful and impressive, filled with different elements, you'd better think again.

Most people dream about big luxury homes, often over-designed with styles, color combinations, detail choices, furniture, and more. However, most people can only afford to buy one home for the rest of their lives so they will usually do their best to get everything they desire, without realizing that they create undesired chaos and outcomes.

Touching storyline: Follow along with the adventure while designing your dream homes! You also can visit different cities and festivals with in-game characters!

Fun and unique characters! Your best friend, your sweet landlord and many more surprises! They will help you decorate along the way!

Place loads of awesome 3D furniture in the room! You will be in charge of decorating and designing your own room!