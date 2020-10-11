Join or Sign In

home health care for Android

By Omar Mehiaoui

Developer's Description

By Omar Mehiaoui

-What is Home Care?

**Home care includes any professional support services that allow a person to live safely in their home. In-home care services can help someone who is aging and needs assistance to live independently; is managing chronic health issues; is recovering from a medical setback; or has special needs or a disability. Professional caregivers such as nurses, aides, and therapists provide short-term or long-term care in the home, depending on a person's needs.

-The care you need in the place you love:

Home care can be the key to achieving the highest quality of life possible. It can enable safety, security, and increased independence; it can ease management of an ongoing medical condition; it can help avoid unnecessary hospitalization; it can aid with recovery after an illness, injury, or hospital stayall through care given in the comfort and familiarity of home. Home care can include:

*Help with daily activities such as dressing and bathing

*Assistance with safely managing tasks around the house

*Companionship

*Therapy and rehabilitative services

*Short- or long-term nursing care for an illness, disease, or disabilityincluding tracheostomy and ventilator care

*Types of home care:

*Not all home care providers offer all the different types of home care services. This short guide will provide an overview of the different types of home care. Care is customized to your individual needs and may include services from one or more of the types described. Contacting a provider to discuss your needs can help determine what care is best for you.

Home Health Care services may include:

*Short-term nursing services

*Physical therapy

*Occupational therapy

*Speech language pathology

*Medical social work

*Home health aide services

What's new in version 7.1.1

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 7.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
