X

holedown for iOS

By webbfarbror AB $3.99

Developer's Description

By webbfarbror AB

Dig deep underground by shooting balls and breaking blocks, traversing your way to the planet cores. With limited shots per round and some blocks fixed firmly to the wall, thoughtfully strategize and aim for maximum impact. Knock down as many blocks as possible while collecting crystals for upgrades and getting deeper beneath the surface.

Choose your ideal upgrades such as more starting balls, more shots per round, or storing more crystals, based on your play style and overall strategy. Work your way into the procedurally generated planets with a delightful spectacle of bouncing as you get closer to the planets core.

Balance your plan between ball bouncing patterns and unpredictable, surprising bounces in this mesmerizing and curious game oozing with charm. Immerse yourself in a world of extravagant minimalistic art while jamming out to an original space acid soundtrack as you feel the satisfaction of digging further underground.

Features:

Six planets to dig through

Original soundtrack of seven diverse and space-acid themed tunes

A tight experience with 5+ hours of gameplay

Intuitive, one-handed play

Endless play mode

5 achievements

11 leaderboards

Split view support

Toggle for screen shake

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release December 1, 2019
Date Added December 1, 2019
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Thug Life Game

Free
Become the ultimate mafia boss.
iOS
Thug Life Game

Siri

Free
Get things done easily and faster.
iOS
Siri

Urdu Keypad

Free
Type in Urdu on your iOS device.
iOS
Urdu Keypad

Pusheen Animated Stickers

$0.99
Make your conversations cuter with these animated Pusheen stickers...
iOS
Pusheen Animated Stickers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping