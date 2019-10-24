This app was created to allow people to find the food they want by name or eatery name.

The difference this app bring is that it will list the closest place a customer can find a particular dish whether home made or in a particular eatery. By clicking on a particular member, the customer will see the picture and price of the meal he/she wants to buy. Also the potential buyer will be able to read independent reviews before deciding. You can browse by location or category, there are 4 categories: regular, vegetarian, vegan and organic meals. There's no need to be a member to browse products.