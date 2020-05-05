hiyacar enables hassle-free peer to peer car rental in London and the UK. With the hiyacar car hire app, drivers can sign up, search for cars around their area and make bookings while car owners can list their cars for free and manage bookings. Think of it as the Airbnb of cars.

Our free app is the future of local car hire and car sharing letting you hire cars direct from people in your neighbourhood instantly, using our unique keyless technology. Its fast, secure, and cheaper than old- style car rental, because youre renting from people just like you. hiyacar owners earn up to 1,000 a month, and drivers rent safely for less.

Say goodbye to key handovers: our smart QuickStartTM solution allows for instant local car hire letting hirers securely book, unlock and start cars from their phone whilst owners earn with no hassle.

HiyaCar serves all over the United Kingdom, from Birmingham to Plymouth to Manchester.

HiyaCar also serves all over London, from NW1to SE1, from Greenwich to Hackey.

FOR DRIVERS:

- Free to sign up, no membership fees

- Sign up, book, place reviews, contact owners and manage your account through the app

- Better prices: Rent cars from 18/day or 3/hour

- Better cars: More variety of cars/models to choose from

- More convenient: Pick up a car in your local area

- No deposit fee or credit cards needed

- Choose cars with the QuickStartTM symbol to skip the key pick up and access cars immediately

FOR CAR OWNERS:

- Monetise Your MotorTM: earn up to 650 a week

- List your car(s) quickly for free on the app and get ready to start earning

- Only carefully vetted drivers

- Insurance made simple: Comprehensive cover from AXA

- Install QuickStartTM in your car to avoid key handovers: rent your car and get more bookings with no hassle

- Manage your bookings and message drivers

hiyacar is local car hire from the community, for the community: say hiya to better car hire! Download the app!

Connect with us here:

Website - https://www.hiyacar.co.uk/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hiyacaruk/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/hiyacar

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hiyacarUK/

Google+ - https://plus.google.com/110841197829891915337