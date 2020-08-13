Join or Sign In

hiendguitar.com for iOS

By djuned kusuma Free

Developer's Description

By djuned kusuma

Getting the gear you need is now even more convenient! With the Hiendguitar app, you can browse 1,000s of products, tap into 24/7 tech support , read the latest industry news, and so much more - all from your mobile device. Everything you love about Hiendguitar.com is here, along with all the extras that make shopping with us so great.

Features:

Shop - With tens of thousands of products from hundreds of top brands, you'll have no trouble finding the gear you're looking for

Guitar Gallery - Browse 1,000s of guitars by serial number, in stunning detail

Wish List - Build a list of gear favorites, then easily share it with friends and loved ones so you always get what you want

The latest gear news, reviews, and exclusive interviews - updated daily.

Your Hiendguitar Account - Look up your orders, set your preferences, check your Hiendguitar Card balance, and a lot more.

DealZone - The best deals, hottest price drops, rebates, B-stocks, and other savings opportunities - all in one place

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
