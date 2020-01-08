X

hidden balls for Android

hidden balls It is a simple and fun game being played solo or two players.

You have to find hidden balls.

You must follow the movement of the balls in order to find the balls requested to go to the higher levels.

You have a limited number of chances to find your balls.

Touching a black ball loses the game.

In two player mode each player must find the blue or red balls.

Have fun with this simple game with your friends.

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 22.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
