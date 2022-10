Welcome to the world of completely deniable messaging. At hey. we believe in your fundamental right to privacy, you're a human, you deserve it. Thats why we decided that enough was enough and gave the app store its first real deniable messaging service absolutely free!Yes we follow all the regular rules with keeping your data safe, but no one cares if a message is encrypted when the screenshot of your standard text is plastered all over Facebook.So this is what you get when you decide to message with hey:- Compete deniability - honestly, even we cant prove you sent anything.- Unique nicknaming system that protects all users from nasty screenshotting. -Unique messaging interface that leaves all screenshots 100% deniable.-All messages are deleted immediately after being read!Rule 1.Have fun.Rule 2.Unless you admit to sending a message with hey, you didn't send a thing. "if you're accountable to every word you send online, is it really free speech?"