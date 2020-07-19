Join or Sign In

hess - tactics and strategy for Android

By vlasovsoft Free

Developer's Description

By vlasovsoft

Chess training program. Includes chess puzzles, chess tactics, chess openings, endings training, playing with computer, computer analysis ...

IMPORTANT:

1. PLEASE, WATCH DEMO VIDEO FIRST

2. TO REGISTER THIS PROGRAM YOU CAN CLICK THE "BUY" BUTTON OF THE NAG SCREEN

3. IF YOU CAN'T BUY THIS PROGRAM VIA GOOGLE PLAY, YOU CAN FIND MORE PAYMENT OPTIONS AT MY SITE (http://pbchess.vlasovsoft.net/en/register.html).

Program site:

http://pbchess.vlasovsoft.net/en

We have a lot of chess training materials ( tactics, endings, classic games ) for "Chess - tactics and strategy" at our site:

http://pbchess.vlasovsoft.net/files/catalog/2014.11/contents.php?lng=en

Please contact me if any questions!

http://pbchess.vlasovsoft.net/en/contacts.html

(*) This is demo version of pbchess program.

Limitations:

1. Displays registration messages

2. Can open only demo training databases. The registered version can open all the training bases.

3. All the opening books are limited to the 3 first moves.

You should register to get rid of these limitations.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2020.05.12

General

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 2020.05.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

