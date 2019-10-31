X

#herewego for iOS

By Demetrio Silva Free

Developer's Description

By Demetrio Silva

Everyone loves a holiday! This trip will be the biggest adventure of your life, with plenty of sights to see and things to do. Plus, youll play plenty of fun mini-games as you visit different places throughout your vacation!

This game encourages you to do the following:

Use the senses of sight, hearing, and touch, along with motion and speech

Think outside the box aim to escape relational reasoning and thinking

Test yourself with each tricky game this wont be easy!

Engage with nature play with animals!

Become a logic master compare your progress with friends

Prove your brilliance with a tricky test! - 92% of players can't succeed on the first try

Keep a ranking score allows better playing with friends

Get smart - helps to sharpen your mind and your logic skills

Encounter exceptional tricky puzzles in our tricky game! Bewareyou must observe things closely and use your logic skills.

Shake, twist, invert your device and more! This game demands you to think differently! Use all the non-standard methods you can think of to proceed to the next level ;)

Open your mind and relax, for this tricky game will raise your expectations of puzzles and riddles to the next level :)

Are you ready to take the trip of a lifetime? Get ready for a fun whirlwind vacation. Download now to start seeing the world.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release October 31, 2019
Date Added October 31, 2019
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping