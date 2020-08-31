Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

here'n'now for iOS

By K-at-R Management Consulting Free

Developer's Description

By K-at-R Management Consulting

Post feedback or any creative idea and chat with other people onsite: You stay anonymous, your posting will only be visible onsite and your chat messages will be deleted once you leave.

You can create a new here'n'now Place right on spot: It is you who decides if a business needs customer feedback and it is you who makes businesses listen to the customer's voice.

Help to make the World a better place: Give a useful feedback a day.

It takes only 3 easy steps:

1. Open the here'n'now app.

2. Select your Place or create a new one.

3. Submit your feedback or innovative idea.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.12

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 4.0.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now