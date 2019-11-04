X

50 levels. Each level with its own design and logic.

All you have to do is make or find the word here.

Simple.

A simple looking minimal puzzle game that requires your brain to think something different and outside the box every time.

Each level looks simple and clean, but the puzzles in them are unique and have a set of varying difficulties. The difficulty increases with the level number and each level comes with 3 hints. Got stuck? Take a hint, find your way out and make here.

- Smooth animations

- Minimal clean design

- 50 unique puzzles

- Creative challenging levels

- Easy to understand - Simple to play

- Puzzling/eerie music

It's here, but can you find it?

Music by N a t o o s h

https://soundcloud.com/natooshvpw

https://sleeplessvpw.bandcamp.com

Privacy Policy: http://www.techyonicgames.com/here-privacypolicy

What's new in version 1.33

Release November 4, 2019
Date Added November 4, 2019
Version 1.33

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
