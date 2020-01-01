X

henna mehndi 2020 for Android

henna Mehndi is a blessing for all girls. It is a temporary paste to enhance the beauty of the skin

Mehndi has its own significance not only on specific religious occasions but also for other ceremonies and celebrations. The non-henna Mehndi 2020 tends very largely in the form of tattoos Today, mehndi is the global sensation and is spreading in global fashion with Hollywood celebrities, Bollywood and many other major industries

Features of the application:

100% free

fast performance

user-friendly interface and excellent graphics

Share via apps

Download image

Provides the ultimate collection of Eid designs

Provides the latest Arabic mehndi models for hands and feet

Eid special designs with the latest styles

coloring hands, feet with henna and henna paste is a popular practice in India, Pakistan and the Arab countries. Decorate yourself with artistic henna for ladies. There are different types of Tablet Mehandi henna red lettering, black henna, glitter, stones. Decorate with so much damn color variety Used for Finger and traditional fingers You can not go. Looks Superb in allly with henna, henna practiced mainly in Asian countries such as India, Bhutan, Indonesia and Arab countries. The mehndi or henna mehndi is used temporarily for the decoration of the skin, popularized in festivals and weddings

