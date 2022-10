helobi is a place to find healthy local bites--hence the name mash-up. Healthy restaurants do exist, but we know firsthand how difficult they may be easily missed by the wave of fast food signs crashing towards you. helobi makes it easier to find those awesomely nutritious places, and rewards you for supporting those local businesses. We believe in working together to help each other succeed, whether it is helping you find local joints with tasty dishes, helping you stay on track with your wellness goals, or highlighting local businesses. Simply put, we want to make healthy eating easier.