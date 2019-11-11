Wondering what is hello aurora and what this friend will help your life easier when it comes to northern lights hunting?

hello aurora is a mobile application that will act as your best friend when it comes to finding northern lights in Iceland. Many of you may feel exhausted and bored when trying to understand the possibility of seeing the Northern lights. You can forget about the unnecessary worries now! Because this friend will teach you how to understand the Northern lights and what is the chance of seeing the northern light on your current location in the easiest way.

If you are wandering around Iceland in the cold winter night, you would probably like to download this northern lights tracker and bring them around with you on your trip to Iceland.

Based on NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), Belgingur (Icelandic forecast agency), Veurstofa slands (Icelandic forecast agency) and Mapbox we are using the most accurate sources from Iceland and space to give you the most meaningful information for your aurora nights.