headhunter hr for iOS

By An Diec Free

Developer's Description

By An Diec

HeadHunter

Best Hr Solution

Founded in 2002, NIC Human Resource Consulting JSC has been well-known as the leading, professional and experienced company in Vietnam in providing Human Resource Solution services to local and global companies. NIC is also an official member of EuroCham Vietnam and AmCham Hanoi as well. A diversity of services which we provide to customer including:

Temporary Staffing Executive Search Payroll Management Representative Office Services

Expatriates Compliance Services

To be proud as a Vietnamese company assembling professional and experienced consultants, together with wide and deep relationships in labour and senior executive market as well, NIC has been growing, affirming its position in the field of human resource outsourcing service.

MISSION

With the principle of Human is the most valuable asset of every enterprise, NIC is always faithful to the mission in providing best talents for companies in different fields.

VISION

To become the number one company in Vietnam to provide total human resource solution services to enterprises and become an international brand name in the year 2020.

OBJECTIVES

To provide the organization with well-trained and well-motivated employees;

To help organization to reach its goal

To ensure reconciliation of individual goals with those of the organization;

To build good and sustainable relationship with both employees and organizations;

To be ethically and socially responsive to the needs of society;

CORE VALUES

Quality: We project our quality from the very first step of consultation process with our clients to understand their requirements; international standards are always our lodestar.

Sustainability: We value sustainability in terms of human resource in every organization, this is one of the keys to success.

Effectiveness: We give prominence to result of work above what we say.

Professionalism: We bring clients the satisfaction without fail.

Collaboration: We believe long term relationship with our clients forms a foundation of our commitment to stand by you all time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
