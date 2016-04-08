X

head2head archery for iOS

By World Archery Federation Free

World Archerys new head2head archery game lets archers from around the world compete against each other in live matchplay, no matter their location, timezone or ability.Simply register, upload your bow profiles and challenge other archers to a head2head match. Record the arrows you shoot in the app while your opponent does the same. (You can ask for picture evidence!)Through World Archerys extensive competition database, Olympic and World Archery Champions past and present can also be challenged in historical head2head contests.Download the app, register and go head2head!

