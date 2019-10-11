Full spherical 360 panorama intelligent shooting with xml export
3D photogrammetry mathematic content for perfect 3D stitching
MSX dual thermal camera support
The overlap of the individual images is the same for each pitch angel. That means fewer images and better stitching results.
2 mathematical methods to calculate optimized overlap
XML export for Autopano and PTGui for optimized stitching
Online IMU settings on screen to check the aircraft and gimbal position
Yaw status bar
Pitch status bar
Inspection status bar
RESCUE live view with nadir pitch
Artificial horizon
Automatic lens detection for Inspire and Matrice for optimized grid settings
Automatic rows and columns for best image overlap
Automatic zoom support detection
XML zenith shooting support
OSMO Pro support for full spherical or sky shooting (split 2)
OSMO Pro zoom Olympus 14-42mm support
Inspire X5 and X5S zoom Olympus 14-42mm support
3D semi sphere photogrammetry algorithm
AIRMAP telemetry integration. You can select telemetry on/off in the settings menu.
RESCUE photo GPS tracking integration. If you change gimbal pitch lower than -85 the live view change to RESCUE GPS scan. You can now tap on the live view and the aircraft will change the position to the new target. Once the target is reached you can upload/airdrop the position data with the XML button (to a helicopter for example)
Giga pixel shooting with mission split mode. You can change the battery and continue the shooting in a second flight. The aircraft will return automatically on the first shooting position
Inception mission mode for flatland images with precise waypoint alignment.
You can choose asymmetric radius for start and final altitude.
Select the number of nadir shots.
Fly to mission on coordinates or last saved position with maximum distance detection. You can use this function to repeat shootings after changing the battery or to complete a split mission.
Nadir tap fly to function.
Tap at -90 on the screen and the aircrafts moves to the target
Supported aircrafts:
Phantom 3 Pro, Phantom 4 Pro, Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Inspire 1 X3 and X5, Inspire 2 X5S and A7, Matrice 2XX X5S, Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic 2 Enterprise, MSX Dual
Supported OSMO handhelds:
OSMO Pro
