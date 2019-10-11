Full spherical 360 panorama intelligent shooting with xml export

3D photogrammetry mathematic content for perfect 3D stitching

MSX dual thermal camera support

The overlap of the individual images is the same for each pitch angel. That means fewer images and better stitching results.

2 mathematical methods to calculate optimized overlap

XML export for Autopano and PTGui for optimized stitching

Online IMU settings on screen to check the aircraft and gimbal position

Yaw status bar

Pitch status bar

Inspection status bar

RESCUE live view with nadir pitch

Artificial horizon

Automatic lens detection for Inspire and Matrice for optimized grid settings

Automatic rows and columns for best image overlap

Automatic zoom support detection

XML zenith shooting support

OSMO Pro support for full spherical or sky shooting (split 2)

OSMO Pro zoom Olympus 14-42mm support

Inspire X5 and X5S zoom Olympus 14-42mm support

3D semi sphere photogrammetry algorithm

AIRMAP telemetry integration. You can select telemetry on/off in the settings menu.

RESCUE photo GPS tracking integration. If you change gimbal pitch lower than -85 the live view change to RESCUE GPS scan. You can now tap on the live view and the aircraft will change the position to the new target. Once the target is reached you can upload/airdrop the position data with the XML button (to a helicopter for example)

Giga pixel shooting with mission split mode. You can change the battery and continue the shooting in a second flight. The aircraft will return automatically on the first shooting position

Inception mission mode for flatland images with precise waypoint alignment.

You can choose asymmetric radius for start and final altitude.

Select the number of nadir shots.

Fly to mission on coordinates or last saved position with maximum distance detection. You can use this function to repeat shootings after changing the battery or to complete a split mission.

Nadir tap fly to function.

Tap at -90 on the screen and the aircrafts moves to the target

Supported aircrafts:

Phantom 3 Pro, Phantom 4 Pro, Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Inspire 1 X3 and X5, Inspire 2 X5S and A7, Matrice 2XX X5S, Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic 2 Enterprise, MSX Dual

Supported OSMO handhelds:

OSMO Pro