Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

hayylo for iOS

By hayylo Free

Developer's Description

By hayylo

hayylo (pronounced halo) is your tool to help keep up to date with your reminders. It automatically lets you know about specific things your health professionals have set for you.

You can post pictures, videos, share stories and keep updated around your client or loved ones care. We are focused on helping people who use aged or disability services remain connected in a new social way to the people in their lives. At present only users that have been invited to hayylo can use our app.

SHARE STORIES

Posting pictures, video selfies and comments is a great way to keep everyone connected up to date with you, your loved one or your client.

CHECK IN

hayylos automated check in feature will detect when you are visiting your loved one or client and prompt you to check in. Its something that helps keep the persons family and friends up to date. We use location services in the background to make sure we notify you at the right times and only when you are at a clients house. Once the client is setup by the company that invites you, hayylo will check to see when you are there. If hayylo notices you are there, you have the option to confirm or cancel the check in. Its that easy.

The hayylo app is free for use by invite users. All costs assocaited hayylo are paid by the company that invites you to join.

Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now