hayylo (pronounced halo) is your tool to help keep up to date with your reminders. It automatically lets you know about specific things your health professionals have set for you.

You can post pictures, videos, share stories and keep updated around your client or loved ones care. We are focused on helping people who use aged or disability services remain connected in a new social way to the people in their lives. At present only users that have been invited to hayylo can use our app.

SHARE STORIES

Posting pictures, video selfies and comments is a great way to keep everyone connected up to date with you, your loved one or your client.

CHECK IN

hayylos automated check in feature will detect when you are visiting your loved one or client and prompt you to check in. Its something that helps keep the persons family and friends up to date. We use location services in the background to make sure we notify you at the right times and only when you are at a clients house. Once the client is setup by the company that invites you, hayylo will check to see when you are there. If hayylo notices you are there, you have the option to confirm or cancel the check in. Its that easy.

The hayylo app is free for use by invite users. All costs assocaited hayylo are paid by the company that invites you to join.

Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.