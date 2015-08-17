Developer's Description By FoodLix

Request haulor and get what ever you need moved instantly or scheduled!Request a professional haulor within a few easy clicks. Our professional haulors will pick-up and drop-off your items on-demand. Save time and get moving with haulor!When you need something moved or a friend to help you, just... haulor!Just haulor if you're in need of:- Moving- Delivery- A friend with a truck - A friend to help you get your awesome couch you bought at IKEA back to your place- A friend to get some items donated - A friend to move all the stuff you don't...what ever it may be if you need it moved just download and haulor!*Available in San Diego*Want to haulor at us and chat?! We'd love to hear from you.NOTE: "Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life."twitter: @haulor_appInstagram: haulor_app