Request haulor and get what ever you need moved instantly or scheduled!Request a professional haulor within a few easy clicks. Our professional haulors will pick-up and drop-off your items on-demand. Save time and get moving with haulor!When you need something moved or a friend to help you, just... haulor!Just haulor if you're in need of:- Moving- Delivery- A friend with a truck - A friend to help you get your awesome couch you bought at IKEA back to your place- A friend to get some items donated - A friend to move all the stuff you don't...what ever it may be if you need it moved just download and haulor!*Available in San Diego*Want to haulor at us and chat?! We'd love to hear from you.NOTE: "Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life."twitter: @haulor_appInstagram: haulor_app

What's new in version 1.2

Added carrier company as new featureSign Up process updatedBug fixes

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added August 17, 2015
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

