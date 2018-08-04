X

harmonic signal for Android

Take your market analysis to the next level with the harmonic signal App.

Our App provides an insight on harmonic chart patterns in the financial markets.

We help you to spot, identify and validate upcoming patterns.

It supports and recognizes the following patterns:

Bat

Gartley

Crab

Butterfly

Shark

Cypher

Alternate Bat

Alternate Shark

Deep Crab

White Swan

Black Swan

Max Bat

Max Gartley

Max Butterfly

A-Crab

A-Butterfly

A-Bat

A-Gartley

Sea Pony

Keywords: forex, trading, signal, harmonic

Release August 4, 2018
Date Added August 4, 2018
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Total Downloads 123
Downloads Last Week 0
