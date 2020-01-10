X

happyly is the go to resource for finding kid friendly activities in your area, providing local reviews of awesome things to do in your home city or on the go. We are committed to helping your family spend less time planning, and more time exploring life together.

What you can expect from us?

Locals knowledge around great playgrounds, hiking, walking, stroller running trails, where to play inside, kid friendly eats and more.

We also share weekend round-ups and where to play inspiration for family fun in:

Washington, DC

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Brooklyn, NY

Nashville, TN

Jackson, WY

Plus, new cities launching monthly

Additionally, we have content in:

Annapolis, MD

Asheville, NC

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Charlotte, NC

Charleston, SC

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

Leavenworth, WA

New York City, NY

Park City, UT

Raleigh, NC

Salt Lake City, UT

San Diego, CA

Seattle, WA

Wilmington, NC.

Are we missing your city? Let us know and we would love to talk with you! team@happy.ly

Top Features:

Discover: Choose your own adventure by searching for activities by type, age of child, weather and more.

Favorites: Found the perfect playground for your tot or bike path for you and the crew? Save it for later with Favorites.

Plans: Choose from our trusted reviews and recommendations to build a day full of activities and invite others to join in on the fun.

What's new in version 1.3.2

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.3.2

iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

