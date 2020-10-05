Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

happy teachers day wish cards and greetings for Android

By chasingfaith apps Free

Developer's Description

By chasingfaith apps

Teachers Day is celebrated every year during the month of May worldwide. This is the time of the year to take a moment to appreciate all teachers, educators, lecturers and mentors whom groom the children to professional development when they become adults. Presenting happy teachers day wish cards and greetings app! By using this app, you can send and share your wishes, greetings, messages E-cards to your awesome teacher.

Make them feel happy and special on this special occasion. They deserve a big applause for their hard work, dedication and contribution of education they had given to us. Its perfect for all time use!

Features includes:

1. Free Downloads

2. Varies HD Collections of Happy Teachers Day E-Cards wishes

3. Easy interface

4. Share your Cards, photo, images via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other Social networks.

5. Includes with Countdown Timer features

A teacher is an educator, a teacher is a friend, a teacher is someone who care about you. A teacher is all of the above and more! Tell your teacher how much they mean to you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now