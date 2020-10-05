Teachers Day is celebrated every year during the month of May worldwide. This is the time of the year to take a moment to appreciate all teachers, educators, lecturers and mentors whom groom the children to professional development when they become adults. Presenting happy teachers day wish cards and greetings app! By using this app, you can send and share your wishes, greetings, messages E-cards to your awesome teacher.

Make them feel happy and special on this special occasion. They deserve a big applause for their hard work, dedication and contribution of education they had given to us. Its perfect for all time use!

Features includes:

1. Free Downloads

2. Varies HD Collections of Happy Teachers Day E-Cards wishes

3. Easy interface

4. Share your Cards, photo, images via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other Social networks.

5. Includes with Countdown Timer features

A teacher is an educator, a teacher is a friend, a teacher is someone who care about you. A teacher is all of the above and more! Tell your teacher how much they mean to you!