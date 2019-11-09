X

hankr is a visual dining guide featuring great food from local restaurants. Browse food near you and easily find meals you crave at a restaurants you''ll love.

Why is hankr the best food guide youve ever used?

See what's good before you order - Never have menu regret!

Search for the type of food youre craving

Save dishes you like for later and share them with your friends

Every photo is a true representation of the dish youll be served

See meals from local restaurants, not big chains

You can hankr in Milwaukee, Madison and Denver metro areas. Don't rely on just reviews to find your next best meal at a great place near you!

