Urban governance involves multiple levels of communication and formats, including housing management through condominiums.

An electronic system for condominiums management has been developed to streamline condominium relationships and make communication more efficient, enabling residents to voice their concerns about building management.

By joining hamatirutyun.am, every condominium will have the opportunity to communicate with the residents of the community,

and the residents should discuss their concerns and voice the existing issues.

The system will promote automation and improvement of condominium work

The system enables the condominium manager to:

Establish and manage condominium residential units

Inform the residents of the costs

Create or order community troubleshooting services

Have samples of documents needed for condominium work?

Follow the complaints and suggestions of the residents

Organize voting on condominium issues

Send and receive messages from residents

The system gives residents an opportunity to:

Create and manage your own residential units

See condominium services

Send online complaints and suggestions

Participate in condominium voting

Send and receive messages