Urban governance involves multiple levels of communication and formats, including housing management through condominiums.
An electronic system for condominiums management has been developed to streamline condominium relationships and make communication more efficient, enabling residents to voice their concerns about building management.
By joining hamatirutyun.am, every condominium will have the opportunity to communicate with the residents of the community,
and the residents should discuss their concerns and voice the existing issues.
The system will promote automation and improvement of condominium work
The system enables the condominium manager to:
Establish and manage condominium residential units
Inform the residents of the costs
Create or order community troubleshooting services
Have samples of documents needed for condominium work?
Follow the complaints and suggestions of the residents
Organize voting on condominium issues
Send and receive messages from residents
The system gives residents an opportunity to:
Create and manage your own residential units
See condominium services
Send online complaints and suggestions
Participate in condominium voting
Send and receive messages
