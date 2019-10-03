halloween bubble game - halloween pumpkin game is a wonderful adventure journey of match 3 game. In this 3 match game there are various halloween costumes. The cutest block puzzle halloween are ready for swap in this deluxe mania game. Swap 3 or more ghost to solve the puzzle in halloween puzzle match 3 game. Pop pets by making match 3 and enjoy this paradise journey in halloween theme.

The love for pets is a legend for all of us. Release all the jewel from the board in this pet legend halloween match 3 drop game.

Adore your pet and fall in the mania for halloween games for kids.

In block puzzle jewel there are various halloween like halloween pumpkin game, pumpkin, ghost green color and others to make a perfect 3 match game.

Game Features:

Enjoy amazing and deluxe boosters

Switch and match pets and jewel in this halloween paradise

Swap and match adorable halloween match 3

Enjoy deluxe match 3 game of pumpkin in this halloween adventure journey !