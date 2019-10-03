X

halloween bubble game for iOS

By Athiphat Tiahong Free

Developer's Description

By Athiphat Tiahong

halloween bubble game - halloween pumpkin game is a wonderful adventure journey of match 3 game. In this 3 match game there are various halloween costumes. The cutest block puzzle halloween are ready for swap in this deluxe mania game. Swap 3 or more ghost to solve the puzzle in halloween puzzle match 3 game. Pop pets by making match 3 and enjoy this paradise journey in halloween theme.

The love for pets is a legend for all of us. Release all the jewel from the board in this pet legend halloween match 3 drop game.

Adore your pet and fall in the mania for halloween games for kids.

In block puzzle jewel there are various halloween like halloween pumpkin game, pumpkin, ghost green color and others to make a perfect 3 match game.

Game Features:

Enjoy amazing and deluxe boosters

Switch and match pets and jewel in this halloween paradise

Swap and match adorable halloween match 3

Enjoy deluxe match 3 game of pumpkin in this halloween adventure journey !

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 3, 2019
Date Added October 3, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping