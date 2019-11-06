hace bien (meaning Make Well ). hace bien is a health care service aggregator that offers patients and doctors a unique engagement tool that allows access to healthcare on your finger tips. The mobile app offers options to access your doctor and his care team that may be directly engaged in your care, on even supervise a local care team like a physiotherapist coming to offer you home care, or a wound care specialist coming into look after your post operative wound dressings. Such follow ups, often are provided by local service providers and often there is disconnect with your primary treating doctor.

hace bien brings you properly timed access to your primary care team, be it just for assuring the patients family more, after your home physiotherapy session, or a wound dressing change, This could enhance the completeness of the care delivery and often helping a patient avoid a hospital visit. Such patients support services video calls will be offered by doctors on the hace bien platforms.

Wound care is key focus are of hace bien, and focuses to fill this lacuna by offering to connect to the most experienced and often a rare set of Surgical and Medical practitioners focused on imparting the best standards in wound care. Often such methods are not available everywhere and obtaining an opinion on use of such methods and the suitability of these methods may be best through a first level explanatory discussion through a video call that can help understand such modalities and their scope before embarking on them as often the need for advanced wound care is not felt by a primary physician.

Often medical and surgical services at hospital pass on follow up care to the younger members in their team be it in medical care itself, or nursing. hace bien takes special interest to connect such persons to patients as they often the fonder choice due to easy accessibility and offers the primary doctor and ease of staggered reporting.

Our app offers info into disease management services, promotion of health awareness through visual content, and followed often by disease detection camps etc offered by your care giver or a local organization in the region. All of these are customized offers provided by the subscribing care providers. Hence availability of such services and their prices will vary with each provider. hace bien strives to offer value added health care services that help you get well sooner.