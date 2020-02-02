X

gun and roses ringtones for Android

By Ringtones House Free

Developer's Description

By Ringtones House

Have fun with the experience of the song ringtones on your phone and amaze your self.

You can set the sound as ringtones in your phones,Notification,Alarm.Contact etc

Features:

1. Download the gnr ringtones free application.

2. Press the Allow access to your storage allow the application, to set tones as ringtones

3. Go into the app, just press the lists. And to press Allow access to your media or phone.

Application features

- Easy to use, HD sounds quality.

- The App use without internet, it does not need internet to use.

- Set default ringtones, notifications, alarm sounds with a single tap.

- Make a list of your favorite ringtones and notification sounds of your idol.

- Download gun and roses ringtones app for free and you can share with your friends via social media.

- Use the ringtones songs for incoming calls of a specific contact .

- The app compatible with almost whole Android mobile & tablet device.

- Attractive and new application easy to use

- Compatible with all Android devices and latest Android platforms

Ringtones

- Choose tones ringing of the phone or ringtones, and select as alarm

- Listen to the favorite ring without interruption or error

Best regards

Dont forget give best rating for feedback

About :

Guns N' Roses, often abbreviated as GNR, is an American hard rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1985. When they signed to Geffen Records in 1986, the band comprised vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler. The current lineup consists of Rose, Slash, McKagan, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardist Melissa Reese.

