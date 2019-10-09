3 match is a very cool and exciting match-3 game, swap adjacent two fruit to make three or more fruit of the same color together, they can be eliminated. enter into the delicious but adventurous world . crush pop and blast all jelly Fruit . we joined in the game many cool flashy animations, i believe this game will bring you the shocking experience,
Have fun with 70 levels+
how to play:
1: match three or more identical gems.
2: match four or more gems will produce incredible results.
3: quick clear gems can get extra points.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.