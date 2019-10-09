3 match is a very cool and exciting match-3 game, swap adjacent two fruit to make three or more fruit of the same color together, they can be eliminated. enter into the delicious but adventurous world . crush pop and blast all jelly Fruit . we joined in the game many cool flashy animations, i believe this game will bring you the shocking experience,

Have fun with 70 levels+

how to play:

1: match three or more identical gems.

2: match four or more gems will produce incredible results.

3: quick clear gems can get extra points.