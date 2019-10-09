X

gummy juice berry crush : match 3 games free for iOS

By somjai atsawasuriyawong Free

Developer's Description

By somjai atsawasuriyawong

3 match is a very cool and exciting match-3 game, swap adjacent two fruit to make three or more fruit of the same color together, they can be eliminated. enter into the delicious but adventurous world . crush pop and blast all jelly Fruit . we joined in the game many cool flashy animations, i believe this game will bring you the shocking experience,

Have fun with 70 levels+

how to play:

1: match three or more identical gems.

2: match four or more gems will produce incredible results.

3: quick clear gems can get extra points.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 9, 2019
Date Added October 9, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BEYBLADE BURST app

Free
BEYBLADE BURST is taking the world by storm.
iOS
BEYBLADE BURST app

Tamagotchi ON

Free
A Tamagotchi communication app for smartphones and tablets.
iOS
Tamagotchi ON

FURBY CONNECT World

Free
Connect to a virtual world of surprises with the Furby Connect World app.
iOS
FURBY CONNECT World

Coin Adventure

Free
A Reel Good Time.
iOS
Coin Adventure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping