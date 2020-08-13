Ukulele 2.0 _ The Ultimate Ukulele Tuner #Plus"In The World

All-in-One: accurate tuning, massive tabs, beginner tutorials, complete chords, diverse training and so on. Easily master on how to improve your playing skills and speed up your progress.

#Ukulele 2.0 Core Functions#

The Most Accurate & Fastest Ukulele Tuner

"Easy to use": Red, tune; Green, in-tune!

"Multiple Tuning Modes": C TuningD TuningG Tuning......

"Two Patterns": Auto & Manual

"High Accuracy": Professional uke tuner that accurate to 0.01 cents

"Left-handed Version": Specifically for ukelele players in need

#Other parameter#: Pitch(A4), frequency(Hz), temperament, notation, etc.

Well-choreograph Ukulele Tabs Learning System

"Professional Tools": Metronome, Speed Settings, Preview Function And Resetting

"Hit Songs": Easy-to-play version of numerous pop songs

#Classification#: Elementary, advanced and hard levels that specially customize for all players

"Fun Practice Modes": Tabs Mode and Game Mode

"Segmental Practices": To reduce the difficulty of playing and speed up memorizing

"Grade": Practice with special aims and speed up your progress

Ukulele Introductory Tutorials That Professionally Makes

"For Beginners": Step-by-step video tutorials guide you through each lesson.

"Extension": After-courses practices that help you to understand the ukulele

Plentiful and Comprehensive Ukulele Chords Dictionary

"Comprehensive": including over 5000 chords

"Fun Learning": Master chords easily and effectively

"Patterns": massive &easy - to - play - along patterns

"All-in-One": Chord Transposition, All-in-One Touch Away

Daily Basic-Skill Training

"Scale memory": To grasp scale positions and improve fingers flexibility

"Finger independence exercises": To improve the fingers independence, coordination and strength

#Classification#: Easy, advanced and hard levels that help you to make a great progress

"Professional Tools": Metronome, Speed Settings, Preview Function And Resetting

"Fun Practice Modes": Tabs Mode and Game Mode

"Make a plan": Intelligently manage learning time and scientifically make an exercise plan

Metronome - An Essential Tool

"Tempo & Speed Settings": To master the sense of rhythm and speed

"TAP Settings": Tap any speed you want

More about INS.BRIDGE

For more information or materials, welcome to follow and contact us!

Official Website: http://www.insbridge.cc/

Email: contact@ukustudy.com

Facebook: Ins Bridge

Youtube: Ins. Bridge

The following subscription options are included:

-Every new user will be entitled to a 7-day trial period.

-Any unused portion of trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

-Please kindly note that All recurring subscriptions will auto-renew unless auto-renewal is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.

-Payments will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase.

-Three subscription options: weekly subscription: $5.99/week; monthly subscription: $11.99/month; yearly subscription: $69.99/year.

-Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

*Prices are equal to the value that "Apple's App Store Matrix" determines is the equivalent of the subscription price in USD($).

Privacy Policy: http://www.insbridge.cc/index.php/privacy-policy/

Terms of Service: http://www.insbridge.cc/index.php/terms-of-service/