Ukulele 2.0 _ The Ultimate Ukulele Tuner #Plus"In The World
All-in-One: accurate tuning, massive tabs, beginner tutorials, complete chords, diverse training and so on. Easily master on how to improve your playing skills and speed up your progress.
#Ukulele 2.0 Core Functions#
The Most Accurate & Fastest Ukulele Tuner
"Easy to use": Red, tune; Green, in-tune!
"Multiple Tuning Modes": C TuningD TuningG Tuning......
"Two Patterns": Auto & Manual
"High Accuracy": Professional uke tuner that accurate to 0.01 cents
"Left-handed Version": Specifically for ukelele players in need
#Other parameter#: Pitch(A4), frequency(Hz), temperament, notation, etc.
Well-choreograph Ukulele Tabs Learning System
"Professional Tools": Metronome, Speed Settings, Preview Function And Resetting
"Hit Songs": Easy-to-play version of numerous pop songs
#Classification#: Elementary, advanced and hard levels that specially customize for all players
"Fun Practice Modes": Tabs Mode and Game Mode
"Segmental Practices": To reduce the difficulty of playing and speed up memorizing
"Grade": Practice with special aims and speed up your progress
Ukulele Introductory Tutorials That Professionally Makes
"For Beginners": Step-by-step video tutorials guide you through each lesson.
"Extension": After-courses practices that help you to understand the ukulele
Plentiful and Comprehensive Ukulele Chords Dictionary
"Comprehensive": including over 5000 chords
"Fun Learning": Master chords easily and effectively
"Patterns": massive &easy - to - play - along patterns
"All-in-One": Chord Transposition, All-in-One Touch Away
Daily Basic-Skill Training
"Scale memory": To grasp scale positions and improve fingers flexibility
"Finger independence exercises": To improve the fingers independence, coordination and strength
#Classification#: Easy, advanced and hard levels that help you to make a great progress
"Professional Tools": Metronome, Speed Settings, Preview Function And Resetting
"Fun Practice Modes": Tabs Mode and Game Mode
"Make a plan": Intelligently manage learning time and scientifically make an exercise plan
Metronome - An Essential Tool
"Tempo & Speed Settings": To master the sense of rhythm and speed
"TAP Settings": Tap any speed you want
