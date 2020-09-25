Start smart, make more money, customize characters, increase inventory, and much more in our guides and walk throughs.

This is an unofficial guide app for ACNH game .

we hope to improve your ACNH gaming experience through constant and new updates on latest information.

- Saving up My Profile: register my profile picture, village name, and villagers

- Villager Wiki.

- Insect, Fish Book, Real-time Book.

- Turnip Price Calculator

- Nook miles, Conditions Guide.

Disclaimer:

- Planner for this app is a third party app. The developer of this software is not affiliated with Nintendo Co. Ltd. in any way.

- All villager models, k.k song titles, fish, insects and fossils images + models are copyrighted material created and publish by Nintendo co., Ltd and their affiliated business partners, this is a fan made unofficial application and does not claim to be related in any way to Nintendo co., Ltd and their affiliated partners.

- All credits for creations goes to them. This application only serves as a nice and convenient way to share and display information about a loved game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Enjoy it .