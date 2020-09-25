Sign in to add and modify your software
Start smart, make more money, customize characters, increase inventory, and much more in our guides and walk throughs.
This is an unofficial guide app for ACNH game .
we hope to improve your ACNH gaming experience through constant and new updates on latest information.
- Saving up My Profile: register my profile picture, village name, and villagers
- Villager Wiki.
- Insect, Fish Book, Real-time Book.
- Turnip Price Calculator
- Nook miles, Conditions Guide.
Disclaimer:
- Planner for this app is a third party app. The developer of this software is not affiliated with Nintendo Co. Ltd. in any way.
- All villager models, k.k song titles, fish, insects and fossils images + models are copyrighted material created and publish by Nintendo co., Ltd and their affiliated business partners, this is a fan made unofficial application and does not claim to be related in any way to Nintendo co., Ltd and their affiliated partners.
- All credits for creations goes to them. This application only serves as a nice and convenient way to share and display information about a loved game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Enjoy it .