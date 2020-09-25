Join or Sign In

guide for animal crossing new horizons autumn ver for Android

By hude cek in c Free

Developer's Description

By hude cek in c

Start smart, make more money, customize characters, increase inventory, and much more in our guides and walk throughs.

This is an unofficial guide app for ACNH game .

we hope to improve your ACNH gaming experience through constant and new updates on latest information.

- Saving up My Profile: register my profile picture, village name, and villagers

- Villager Wiki.

- Insect, Fish Book, Real-time Book.

- Turnip Price Calculator

- Nook miles, Conditions Guide.

Disclaimer:

- Planner for this app is a third party app. The developer of this software is not affiliated with Nintendo Co. Ltd. in any way.

- All villager models, k.k song titles, fish, insects and fossils images + models are copyrighted material created and publish by Nintendo co., Ltd and their affiliated business partners, this is a fan made unofficial application and does not claim to be related in any way to Nintendo co., Ltd and their affiliated partners.

- All credits for creations goes to them. This application only serves as a nice and convenient way to share and display information about a loved game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Enjoy it .

Full Specifications

What's new in version Animal Crossing New horizons tips

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version Animal Crossing New horizons tips

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
