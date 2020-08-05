Do you really like the Disney story?

really, is that really true? it doesn't feel right if you like watching them in front of the tips, but you don't know their names. if so, then this guess game Disney character is very suitable for you to try. Guess Disney Princess game has a lightweight file and cool features, besides that we provide this game for free. The graphic design of the game Guess Disney Princess is very clear and very detailed and smooth, all of this is intended to make users feel comfortable.

Guess the disney princess game there are also points in order to unlock problems that are difficult to guess. We designed this game so that it can be used for all versions of Android. not only arrived there, special for you Disney character fandom, so this game is not boring. we will continue to make updates every week

Feature:

~ There are points

~ Free

~ Good design

~ The character that is recommended for you with Disney Fandom

~ Etc.

Come game please download now and play with your friends to make it more exciting.

if there are complaints, don't be shy to contact us :)

Good Idea support: goodidea@outlook.co.id