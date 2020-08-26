Join or Sign In

gudppl for Android

By Gudppl Free

Developer's Description

By Gudppl

We are currently available for activities in Sri Lanka. Please contact us if you would like gudppl platform to be available in your country.

gudppl (good people) is a new social network, with a passion for making a positive, meaningful impact around the world through volunteerism. We are committed to recognizing and promoting acts of kindness and generosity.

We connect people of all ages, skill sets and interests who want to volunteer with those who need volunteers. We at gudppl are aiming to become the go-to resource for individuals and groups to find volunteering opportunities or for organisations to efficiently and reliably identify suitable volunteers who can enhance their efforts and impact.

We want to give our users access to multiple volunteer opportunities in their communities; so, they can be a freelance volunteer and/or represent an organisation.

Join us today to lead the change you want to see in your community.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.2

General

Release August 26, 2020
Date Added August 26, 2020
Version 3.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
