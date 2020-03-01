Cook to get the popular Sanrio character "gudetama" in "Gudetama Tap!", the newest game in the series with over 3.5 million downloads!

Play with friends! Enjoy the AR feature!

Get new gudetama and power up! Then be lazy together!

[New features]

-Make friends with the new "Friend feature"!

The "Friend feature" is here!

Hang out with friends in their rooms, help them cook, and even interact with their gudetama!

You can even give each other "gudetama" you've made as presents!

And ask your friends to make you gudetama on your wishlist!

-Introducing new "gudetama"!

New types of "gudetama" have been added!

Get specialty gudetama like "Regional Varieties" from around the world and "Limited Event gudetama"!

The more gudetama you have, the more rare gudetama you can make!

-"gudetama" eggscapes from the game?! "AR feature"!

Bring gudetama you've made to life and take pictures together!

Put it on your hand, or even on your plate. The options are endless!

And with the special "AR camera" stamps, you can decorate you gudetama however you like!

-Get "gudetama" with the Eggarapon!

Use "GP (Gudetama Points)" or "Golden Eggs" you earn from poking "gudetama",

and you can spin the Eggarapon to get new gudetama and in-game items!

Just be careful that the eggs you get don't try to run away!

Don't miss your chance to get eggciting gudetama that are only available in the Eggarapon!

(C)'13,'18 SANRIO(H)