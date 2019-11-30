gtlyfe is a cutting-edge digital assistant designed with Georgia Tech students, for Georgia Tech students. gtlyfe integrates directly with T-Square and other personal accounts to help students stay organized, improve their studies, and discover events across campus. Stay connected. Stay safe. Stay ahead of whatever campus life brings your way with gtlyfe. Lyfe just became easier with gtlyfe.

What is gtlyfe?

gtlyfe offers the only proactive, real-time, personalized way to completely organize your life at Georgia Tech with hardly any effort from you. We know coming to a top-tier university and making most of that opportunity can be challenging, so we provide a number of tools to ensure youre as productive and socially fulfilled as possible. Here are just a few ways we keep you connected to campus:

Our powerful, fully integrated scheduler syncs with your personal calendar and automatically puts your Georgia Tech class times, assignment due dates, and campus events right in your hand.

Based on your interests and free time, we suggest campus and local events when youre ready for a break or looking for a job or new skill to learn.

Our smart sensors in the Campus Recreational Center let you know when equipment is available or the gym is packed so you can plan your fitness accordingly.

gtlyfe allows you to seamlessly form study and social groups with gtlyfe users and chat with fellow students within the app.

Smart notifications keep you up to date on upcoming assignments, new social events, and help you track your belongings across campus.

Safety features allow you to securely broadcast your location to friends and find Yellow Jackets to safely explore campus.

Track your valuable belongings with gtlyfe Bluetooth trackers

Our app constantly learns your routine and evolves with you to deliver personalized suggestions to enhance your life.

Keep your life at Georgia Tech on track with gtlyfe. Download your intelligent digital assistant today.