Designed for autograph collectors to manage their collections. Features include searching for autographs and autograph wishlists. Actual data management (e.g. entering newly obtained autographs) is handled by the companion graph tracker Web app. Works best on iPhones in portrait mode and iPads in landscape mode. Most fully-featured for baseball card set collectors, but works for any autograph.