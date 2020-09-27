Thank you for purchasing a gosh! Product - gosh!LynkFone., a multi-feature SIM card adapter that allows you to use 2 SIM cards on 1 phone. Other features include built-in camera selfie remote and an anti-theft alarm! All operating through a single free APP downloaded from Apple iTunes Store.

Phone call and SMS

App contains SMS, Recents, Contacts,etc.. Select each UI for phone call & SMS operations.

Phone call includes GSM and VoIP, namely Voice over Internet Protocol.

Third party account login

App supports login with third party account. The Blocklist you set will be uploaded to Cloud, and auto downloaded to App for new installation or login.

(Network connection is required: GPRS/3G/4G/WIFI)

Remote Camera Shutter

App with built-in Camera window, enables Selfie taking together with BLE gadget.

More:

Caller ID Location

Customize Ringtone

Etc

It supports Apple devices (iPhone 5 and up) with iOS7 and later version. This user friendly app is designed to be assistant to both your personal and business life.

Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

